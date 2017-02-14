Disproportionate assets case: Sasikala says ‘justice will prevail’

VK Sasikala has been convicted in DA case. (File) VK Sasikala has been convicted in DA case. (File)

AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in the disproportionate assets case on Tuesday, told reporters waiting outside Golden Bay Resort in Kuvathur that “justice will prevail”. “Whenever Amma was in crisis, I also suffered. This time, I will take it upon me. ‘Justice Will Prevail’,” Sasikala said.

A bench of justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy set aside the Karnataka High Court order and upheld the trial court order that sentenced her to four years in jail. Finding her guilty in the DA case, the bench ordered Sasikala to surrender immediately. The verdict debars Sasikala from contesting election for nearly 10 years. It also, at least temporarily, removes the hurdles for caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to continue in the post, unless Governor Vidyasagar Rao asks him to prove his majority in a floor test.

Nearly 130 AIADMK MLAs have been camping at the Goldern Bay Resort for close over a week now. A police team descended in Kuvathur to vacate the resort. Earlier, 12 party MPs and 8 MLAs switched sides and joined the Panneerselvam camp. More are expected to now desert Sasikala in light of the apex court verdict, bolstering support for the caretaker chief minister.

