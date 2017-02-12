Sasikala: Difficult for a woman to be in politics

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala before leaving for meeting with Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_9_2017_000299A) Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala before leaving for meeting with Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar(PTI2_9_2017_000299A)

After five more MPs deserted her and joined the Panneerselvam camp, AIADMK Sasikala on Sunday said she has faith in democracy and her party will traverse these such betrayal to witness successes. In a series of tweet from AIADMK twitter handle, Sasikala, also known as Chinamma, lashed out at the Panneerselvam camp, saying the same group which went against Jayalalithaa is now attacking her.

“Tiding rough sea has taken AIADMK to pinnacle of success. The same group which went against Amma is now attacking us. I am not scared of such threats,” tweeted Sasikala. She also denied writing any apology letter to Jayalalithaa after being expelled from the party in 2011. Pannerselvam has made public a letter, claiming it to be an apology letter by Sasaikala in which whe has maintained that she was never interested in politics or becoming a minister.

“A letter has been circulated as if I have written it. It shows there are people who cannot tolerate a lady getting into politics.The letter which claims to have been written by me is false. Things which are happening now are not new to us. There were attempts in past also to divide the party,” tweeted Sasikala adding that AIADMK government will contiunue in Tamil Nadu.

On her loyalists joining Panneerselvam camp, Sasikala said, True party people are the foundation of AIADMK. Our party will traverse these betrayals only to witness success. The same situation occurred during Puratchi Thlaiavar’s time, when some people stepped out from the party.”

Earlier in the day, Sasikala “relieved” Lakshmanan from the post of district secretary Villupuram (North) and replaced him with Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam. Following Panneerselvam’s rebellion, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V Maitreyan was the first Parliamentarian to extend support to him.

