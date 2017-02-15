Corruption by those elected is betrayal of people, says SC

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala leaves from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden, Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala leaves from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden, Chennai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday appealed for a “collective, committed and courageous turnaround” to throttle the “insatiable vice” of corruption that has led to escalation of the divide between the haves and the have-nots. Writing a separate order while restoring AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s conviction and a four-year jail term for her, Justice Amitava Roy highlighted the menace of corruption in public life and said it evolves from “moral debasement” of people.

The judge said, “Corruption is a vice of insatiable avarice for self-aggrandisement by the unscrupulous, taking unfair advantage of their power and authority, and those in public office also, in breach of the institutional norms, mostly backed by minatory loyalists. Both the corrupt and the corrupter are indictable and answerable to the society and the country as a whole.”

Justice Roy underlined that corruption by people’s representatives is not only in breach of the oath of office but was also in defiance of the undertaking to work for the society. “It is infringement of the community’s confidence shown in them and a betrayal of the promise of allegiance to the Constitution,” he said.

He said that corruption is an anathema to the promise of justice, liberty, equality, fraternal dignity, unity and integrity of the country, and an unpardonable onslaught on the constitutional religion that forms the bedrock of our democratic polity.

The judge said that such acts are demoralising for those who are ethical, honest, upright and enterprising, and disrupts the dynamics of fiscal governance and encourages defiance of law. The court said that in order to remove corruption from the society, “every citizen has to be a partner in this sacrosanct mission, if we aspire for a stable, just and ideal social order as envisioned by our forefathers and fondly cherished by the numerous self-effacing crusaders of a free and independent Bharat, pledging their countless sacrifices and selfless commitments for such cause.”