Sasikala DA case conviction LIVE: AIADMK supremo ordered back to Bengaluru jail, may surrender today

Supreme Court directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender immediately to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Supreme Court directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender immediately to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four-year jail term. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

With her chief ministerial hopes dashed just at the last moment, AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala is expected to surrender on Wednesday to serve the rest of her sentence in Bengaluru jail. On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court had convicted Sasikala in the 1996 disproportionate assets case ordering her to serve a four-year jail term. She had earlier served 21 days in prison along with two others after their conviction by the trial court in September 2014.

Here are the live updates

09.00am: Edappadi Palanisamy’s election as the legislature party leader and the chief minister probable is seen as an increasing consolidation of the Gounder community in a party dominated for years by the Thevars.

08.50 am: On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had also ruled that all the convicts must pay Rs 10 crore each as fine and their assets such as gold and diamond jewellery, found to be disproportionate to their known sources of income, should be confiscated.

