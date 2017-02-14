Tamil Nadu crisis: Attorney General suggests convening special assembly for floor test

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo) Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo)

After offering his take on the political drama and advising the Tamil Nadu Governor to convene a floor test within a week, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday reiterated his call and said a special assembly should be called with regards to the floor test. In an interview with news channel NDTV, Rohatgi said alternative arrangements can be made only after the floor test. Rohatgi said Governor Vidyasagar Rao must see if there are any rival claimants, and if so he must follow the Jagdambika Pal case in his decision to call the floor test.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Earlier on Monday, the Attorney General has cited the 1998 Supreme Court judgement in the Jagdambika Pal case in which the apex court had ordered a floor test in the assembly to determine who between the two claimants — Pal and Kalyan Singh — commanded the majority support for chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh.

Rohatgi also said that AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala will have to serve the balance sentence. Sasikala, whose conviction effectively ends her chances of becoming Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, has been struggling to keep the flock of 129 MLAs supporting her together after six of them switched over to Panneerselvam camp. Eleven MPs are also backing Pannerselvam. Tamil Nadu has a 234-member assembly.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd