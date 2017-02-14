Panneerselvam urges AIADMK MLAs: “Sink differences, work together to keep party united”

O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo O Panneerselvam. PTI Photo

After the Supreme Court convicted VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, O Panneerselvam urged AIADMK MLAs to resume work to fulfil the unfinished tasks left by late J Jayalalithaa. “Unfinished task left over by Amma must be fulfilled, therefore I urge AIADMK MLAs and ministers to resume their work,” he said. In the wake of Sasikala’s conviction, caretaker chief minister Panneerselvam appealed all the MLAs to take the ‘right decision for the party.’ He also said that his duty was to make peace in the state and continue the good work of Amma.

He also conveyed his thanks to all those who had supported him during the past week of turbulence.

“For the past week, the people have validated my stand and my position. I wish to convey thanks to all those who have been supporting me,” he said. “I am now certain that the government will be formed.”

Soon after the verdict came, Sasikala expelled Panneerselvam from the party. She held an emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader and elected her loyalist, Minister Edappady K Palaniswamy as AIADMK Legislature Party leader.

The Supreme Court verdict dealt a blow to Sasikala’s aspirations for the chief minister’s post. She will now have to spend time in jail in the disproportionate assets case.

