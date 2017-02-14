Sasikala convicted: Security tightened in Tamil Nadu after Supreme Court verdict in DA case

Police in Kothavur. (ANI) Police in Kothavur. (ANI)

Security has been strengthened across Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court today convicted AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case. Police presence was especially stepped up at a resort, about 80 kms from Chennai, where MLAs supporting her have been housed since the past few days. Sasikala herself stayed overnight at the resort.

Police personnel were also seen maintaining vigil on the roads in Chennai and other parts of the state. The apex court today quashed the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and asked her to surrender herself forthwith. She was elected as the Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her becoming Chief Minister.

However, two days later, Panneerselvam raised a banner of revolt against her, alleging he was forced to step down for her. Over the past few days the rival camps traded charges and counter-charges with some MPs and MLAs deserting Sasikala.