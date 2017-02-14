Sasikala convicted in DA case: Justice has prevailed, says ex-AIADMK MP

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala convicted by the SC on Tuesday in the DA case. (File) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala convicted by the SC on Tuesday in the DA case. (File)

The AIADMK faction led by Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam erupted in joy on Tuesday after the Supreme Court restored the conviction of party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and three of her relatives in a disproportionate assets case.

“Justice has prevailed. We are happy,” former AIADMK MP K.C. Palaniswamy told IANS.

According to Palaniswamy, the legislators supporting Sasikala will now shift their loyalty to Panneerselvam.

“If she has a plan B-projecting somebody else for the post of Chief Minister, she – will not succeed,” Palaniswamy said.

Exuding happiness at the judgement, DMK’s former MP Thamarai Selvan told IANS: “The judgement was expected as the Karnataka High Court justice Kumaraswamy’s decision acquitting late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and others were riddled with holes and inconsistencies.”

A Supreme Court division bench on Tuesday set aside a Karnataka High Court order staying Sasikala’s conviction by a trial court.