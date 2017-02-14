Sasikala convicted in DA case: Here’s what happens now

VK Sasikala has been convicted in DA case. (File) VK Sasikala has been convicted in DA case. (File)

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala was today convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case and will now have to serve her sentence of four years. The court observed that since she has already spent six months in jail during the trial of the case, she will now be spending three years and six months in jail. The two-judge bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and Amitava Roy directed Sasikala and the two relatives to surrender forthwith to the trial court in Bengaluru and serve the remaining part of four year jail term. “Since the charges framed by the trial court have been restored against all of them they will surrender forthwith before the trial court and serve the remaining part of the sentence,” the bench said.

The apex court restored in toto the judgement and the findings of the trial court in Bengaluru which had held guilty all the accused including Sasikala’s two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. The trial court had sentenced Sasikala and her two relatives to four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 crore each. Jayalalithaa was sentenced to four years with a fine of Rs 100 crore. The Supreme Court today set aside the Karnataka High Court verdict acquitting her in the 19-year-old disproportionate assets case that also involved late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The court judgment will bolster caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam’s chance of gaining control of the party.

