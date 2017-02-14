Sasikala convicted by Supreme Court: Here are the questions India is asking

V K Sasikala. (Source: PTI photo) V K Sasikala. (Source: PTI photo)

The verdict is out Sasikala Natarajan has been convicted in the Disproportionate Assets case involving J Jayalalithaa, her and other family members. While this does not bring the crisis in the AIADMK to an end, it does end Sasikala’s chances of becoming chief minister, at least for ten years from now.

But the verdict does throw up a bunch of new questions, which we are sure everyone in India will be asking. We list them here:

Who will become chief minister of Tamil Nadu?

This is the big question and we have no answers, except for the fact that it can’t be Sasikala. The top options are with O Panneerselvam continuing as chief minister or the AIADMK MLAs supporting Sasikala foisting a new leader from amongst them or outside. There is also the outside chance of the Governor recommending president’s rule.

What happens to Sasikala?

She has to surrender right away and will be sent to jail as soon as possible. She will have to serve a four-year term and will be not be able to contest elections for six years after that. This will prevent her from holding a government post for the said period.

The resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs are camping. (Source: PTI photo) The resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road where various AIADMK MLAs are camping. (Source: PTI photo)

What happens to the MLAs?

This is the most interesting question. It needs to be seen how the legislators who have been supporting Sasikala react as they are without a leader. The closest they have to a leader is O Panneerselvam and he has always had the backing of J Jayalalithaa. If this becomes a rallying point for MLAs to line up behind the caretaker chief minister remains to be seen.

VK Sasikala briefed the press along with party’s MLAs at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo) VK Sasikala briefed the press along with party’s MLAs at the resort in Koovathur at East Coast Road, outskirts of Chennai on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

Is the crisis in AIADMK over?

Far from it. In fact, the crisis has worsened and until a new leader emerges it might well be a free for all. The party could head for a split, unless O Panneerselvam or someone else takes charge and manages to hold the flock together.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd