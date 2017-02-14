Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case: Justice has finally been served, says MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin during an interview with the PTI at his residence in Chennai. PTI Photo DMK Working President MK Stalin during an interview with the PTI at his residence in Chennai. PTI Photo

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court verdict convicting VK Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, DMK leader MK Stalin on Tuesday said justice had finally been served.

Speaking to reporters on the apex court’s verdict, “this will serve as an example and I hope that politicians are corruption- free in public life,” he said, adding that the Governor should now exercise his powers and ensure a stable govt is in place in Tamil Nadu. DA case LIVE updates: AIADMK’s Sasikala won’t be able to take over as CM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the trial court’s verdict, setting aside the acquittal by the high court. Sasikala will now have to serve four years in jail and will not be allowed to take up public office for six years post her release from jail.

All eyes will now be on the Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao who will now have to take a decision on who he will invite to take charge as chief minister in the state. Meanwhile, celebrations broke out outside the residence of O Panneerselvam, the acting chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

