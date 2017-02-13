Sasikala breaks down in press conference, holds DMK responsible for AIADMK crisis

Sasikala addressing a press conference at Golden Bay resort. Sasikala addressing a press conference at Golden Bay resort.

With Supreme Court to deliver its verdict in disproportionate asset case against her, an emotional Sasikala on Monday broke down while addressing a press conference after meeting the AIADMK MLAs at Golden Bay resort. The AIADMK general secretary thanked the party workers and her supporters who had assembled at the resort.

She indirectly held the rival DMK responsible for the AIADMK crisis. “DMK is an expert in calculating things. When MGR passed away they did the same thing,” said Sasikala.

She also said that the late Jayalalithaa is still in her heart.”When I was coming here (resort),people called me to a hut and I went there; I saw Amma’s photo there. That is where she lives,in their hearts,” said Sasikala, who was recently elected the legislative party head of the AIADMK.

She also said that she will stay at the resort tonight.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd