Sasikala asks AIADMK MPs, MLAs to stay united

AIADMK GENERAL secretary V K Sasikala on Friday met the party’s MLAs and MPs in the presence of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and gave them a “stay united message” at a time when there were demands from within that she take over the reins of the government and murmurs that the BJP was trying to split the party.

Ten days ago, Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan had accused the BJP of attempting a split in the party and destabilise the government in Tamil Nadu. He had also alleged that the BJP was trying to “saffronise” the state.

On Friday, Sasikala first met the party’s MLAs at the AIADMK headquarters and then went into a huddle with its MPs at her Poes Garden residence to finalise the strategy for the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Sources said Sasikala told the MLAs to stay united to achieve the goal set by J Jayalalithaa, reminding them that the late CM had toiled hard to catapult the party to power. The unsaid message was that they should support her and not let the party down. Sources said some MLAs beseeched her to take over as the Chief Minister. She is said to have responded with a smile.

The meeting came against the backdrop of some murmurs in the AIADMK over her family’s role in the party and Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s plunge into politics.