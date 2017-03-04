Sasikala as AIADMK chief: EC rejects Dinakaran’s defence

The Election Commission (EC) has refused to accept the reply filed by T T V Dinakaran on behalf of V K Sasikala to a complaint challenging her appointment as AIADMK’s interim general secretary.

In a letter addressed to Sasikala Friday, the EC said it cannot consider Dinakaran’s response since he is not an officebearer as per EC’s records.The poll panel asked her to either reply herself or authorise someone to do it on her behalf by March 10.

Dinakaran had defended Sasikala’s elevation on the ground that the general council of the party has the authority to make such an appointment. He claimed that the party’s functioning would have come to a halt after J Jayalalithaa’s death if Sasikala had not been appointed.