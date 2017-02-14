Tamil Nadu: Edappadi Palanisamy meets Governor; two experts tell him to go for trust vote, one for MLAs list

AIADMK Legislature party leader Edappadi K.Palanisamy met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan today. (Source: ANI) AIADMK Legislature party leader Edappadi K.Palanisamy met Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan today. (Source: ANI)

Hours after AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was convicted and ordered to return to jail to serve the remainder of her four-year term in a disproportionate assets case, party MLAs elected PWD minister Edappadi K Palanisamy as leader of the legislature party in Sasikala’s presence at the resort outside Chennai where they have been holed up for five days. Palanisamy met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government. Greeting the Governor with a bouquet, Palanisamy, who went to the Raj Bhavan with some senior leaders and ministers, presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim. After Palanisamy left the Raj Bhavan, some AIADMK leaders from the rival camp of caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam met the Governor.

Police sources said Sasikala had not moved out of the resort until evening although she has been ordered to surrender before the Bengaluru trial court that convicted her. There were also reports that police were being told to empty the resort where the MLAs have been staying.

READ: O Panneerselvam camp rejects Edappadi Palanisamy election

A day earlier, the Madras High Court was informed by the state public prosecutor that 119 AIADMK MLAs were staying in the resort on their own volition. All eyes are now on the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Governor Rao, it is learnt, will rely on recommendations of three legal luminaries while initiating moves for government formation in the state.

READ: Guilty, says SC, ends Sasikala’s CM dream, her nominee now stakes claim to chair

In his report to the Centre on February 12, the Governor, while communicating details of the political situation in the state, conveyed that he had taken legal opinion from Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran and constitutional expert Soli Sorabjee.

Two of the three experts suggested that a composite floor test like the one conducted in Uttar Pradesh in 1998 could be done in Tamil Nadu, a Home Ministry official said, citing the Governor’s report. In 1998, the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Uttar Pradesh assembly to determine who between the two claimants — Jagdambika Pal and Kalyan Singh — commanded the majority support for chief ministership.

It is learnt that Sorabjee said the floor test should not be delayed and the maximum waiting period should be for a week and the leader who commands the largest number of MLAs should be sworn-in. “The Governor is expected to take a decision on the basis of the suggestions given by the three legal experts,” the official said.