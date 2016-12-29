Sasikala appointed AIADMK general secretary, now she has to get elected

Sasikala greeting AIADMK party workers (Photo: file photo/AIADMK/Twitter) Sasikala greeting AIADMK party workers (Photo: file photo/AIADMK/Twitter)

In a unanimous resolution adopted by AIADMK party members at the party’s general council meeting Thursday, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala was appointed as the party general secretary. Sasikala accepted the party resolution after Chief Minister O Pannerselvam later meet her at Poes Garden. “From today Chinnamma will be the General Secretary of AIADMK and will soon formally take charge,” said Pannerselvam.

Passing the resolution at the party meeting to ratify her appointment, Panneerselvam said, “In tune with party rules, honourable Chinnamma is appointed AIADMK General Secretary and a resolution to this effect has been adopted unanimously by the general council.”

Significantly, the resolution that was adopted says “This general council adopts this resolution appointing Chinnamma VK Sasikala as the party general secretary till such time she is (formally) elected to that post in tune with party rule 20, clause 2.”

Hailing Sasikala’s contribution to the growth of the party, the resolution also says it “unanimously gives her all the powers bestowed on the position of general secretary (by the party rules) to administer the party.”

The resolution was moved by party presidium chairman E Madusudanan and Panneersevlam and Edapadi Palanisamy. The resolution makes it clear that Sasikala will be formally elected as party General Secretary at a later date in keeping with the stipulations of the party constitution. Till such time she is elected, the party has appointed her to the post giving her all powers of that post. Speaking to reporters flanked by senior leaders Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and State Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, he said they were going to meet “Chinamma” to “apprise her of the party decision and to seek her concurrence,” for the party decision.

AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) December 29, 2016

The meeting was called to fill the party’s general secretary position, which fell vacant after Jayalalithaa’s demise. There were no opponents within AIADMK to challenge Sasikala for the role as the party’s district secretaries and leaders of various wings have already endorsed the leadership of Sasikala.

At the council meeting, 14 resolutions were passed including the resolution that Jayalalithaa’s birthday would be celebrated as ‘National Farmers Day’. Another resolution was adopted to confer the former state chief minister with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace.

On the eve of the general council meeting, AIADMK workers roughed up a group of lawyers sent by expelled party MP Sasikala Pushpa. Her husband, Lingeswara Thilagan was also injured in the incident. The group was stopped by AIADMK workers outside the party office and, soon, a scuffle ensued. Police struggled to break the fight even as few were seen bleeding.

with PTI inputs

