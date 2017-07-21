Sashastra Seema Bal jawan commits suicide in Chhattisgarh

Constable Chandrabhan Kumar shot himself with his service rifle at the armed border force’s camp. (For representation only) Constable Chandrabhan Kumar shot himself with his service rifle at the armed border force’s camp. (For representation only)

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan allegedly committed suicide on Friday by shooting himself in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Constable Chandrabhan Kumar shot himself with his service rifle at the armed border force’s camp in Barrebeda village, about 200km from here, in the Naxal-hit district, Jaiprakash Badhai, Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police, told PTI.

When Kumar’s colleagues heard the gunshot, they rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. The 26-year-old was immediately rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the ASP said. Kumar hailed from Bihar.

The exact reason which prompted him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, Badhai added. A case has been registered in this connection, the ASP said, adding his family members were being informed about the incident.

The SSB, a border force under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.

