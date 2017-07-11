Sartaj Aziz did not acknowledge letter seeking visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother: Sushma Swaraj

External minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo) External minister Sushma Swaraj (File Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that her Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz had not even acknowledged her personal letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother.

However, she assured Aziz that any Pakistani national seeking a medical visa to travel to India with his recommendation would be given visa immediately.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, “I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals.”

She said a visa application was pending for Indian national Avantika Jadhav, who wants to meet her son in Pakistan. “I wrote a personal letter to Mr Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. However, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, families of those who went missing in Iraq have been told that they will be briefed after the minister gets some information from Iraq.

