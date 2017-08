A sarpanch and his brother, an RSS functionary, were hacked to death on Sunday by a group led by a former BJP worker in Mehri Pipariya village.

Sarpanch Ashok Patle and Gyani Patle were sitting with two persons outside a shop in the village on Sunday when one Mahanand Patle and 14 others attacked them. Police said the sarpanch had attacked Mahanand on May 8, leaving him critically injured.

