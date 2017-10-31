Vallabhbhai Patel anniversary live updates: PM Modi flags off Run for Unity, says Sardar is in the soul of India

#CoalBuryingGoa
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Anniversary live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the 'Run for Unity' marathon in New Delhi today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 31, 2017 8:09:54 am
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Anniversary, Iron Man of India, Patel, BJP Sardar Patel, Run for Unity, Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Amit Shah, India news, Indian Express PM Modi along with sports icons flags off Run for Unity. (Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel lives in the soul of India and that the massive participation in the Run for Unity shows that youth remembers him and his contributions both before and after Independence.

Earlier, Taking to Twitter, the prime minister paid tribute to the leader for his “momentous service and monumental contribution” to the country. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will attend the run for unity event in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The marathon was first started by the Gujarat government in 2013, when Modi was the chief minister. It is now organised across the country.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel anniversary live updates

 

  1. 8:09AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a cycle rally which was flagged off in Jammu and Kashmir to mark Ekta Diwas. 

  2. 8:05AM
    31 Oct, 17

    There is immense enthusiasm in people from all walks of life participating in the Run for Unity event marked on the occasion of Ekta Diwas. 

  5. 7:49AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Olympic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Cricketer Suresh Rain, Hockey player Sardara Singh among others alongside PM Modi as he kicks off Run for Unity in Delhi.

  6. 7:48AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM flags off the Run for Unity marking the beginning of celebration on the occasion of Ekta Diwas.

  7. 7:47AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM administers pledge to maintain unity, security and safety of the nation on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

  8. 7:45AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM Modi administers pledge at Run for Unity event.

  9. 7:44AM
    31 Oct, 17

    On this ocassion of Sardar Patel's birth annivarsary, we should take a pledge for well-being of the society, country. 

  10. 7:42AM
    31 Oct, 17

    The country which has been given to us by a man like Sardar Patel, it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to maintain its unity, says PM Modi

  12. 7:40AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Today when people are involved in forcing the world in violence and chaos, in such time India can proudly say that we are united by adopting multi-cultures traditions, says PM Modi.

  13. 7:38AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM says that he is happy to see that the youth remembers Sardar Patel today which is visible by the massive participation in Run for Unity.

  14. 7:36AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM quoting first President of India Rajendra Prasad says that today we call India, India, because of Sardar Patel. PM says Sardar Patel is in the soul of India, inspiring the youth every day. 

  15. 7:35AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM says that Sardar Patel,s legacy has been ignored by governments over the years.

  16. 7:34AM
    31 Oct, 17

    It was Sardar Patel's vision that united princely states uniting India, says PM Modi. 

  17. 7:28AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel as he begins his speech.

  18. 7:27AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM Modi begins his address at Run for Unity. 

  19. 7:25AM
    31 Oct, 17

    PM Modi reaches Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to flag off Run for Unity.

  20. 7:23AM
    31 Oct, 17

    President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel. 

  22. 7:17AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Remembering the Iron Man of India, the Vice President said, "He prevented balkanization of country by merging more than 560 princely States with Union of India."

  23. 7:09AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has also taken to Twitter on the occasion to say, "My tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, architect and unifier of modern India, on his birth anniversary today. Sardar Patel was a true nationalist, who placed country’s interests above everything else.

  24. 7:07AM
    31 Oct, 17

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the leader on social media, saying, "We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten."

