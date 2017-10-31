Vallabhbhai Patel anniversary live updates: PM Modi flags off Run for Unity, says Sardar is in the soul of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel lives in the soul of India and that the massive participation in the Run for Unity shows that youth remembers him and his contributions both before and after Independence.
Earlier, Taking to Twitter, the prime minister paid tribute to the leader for his “momentous service and monumental contribution” to the country. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will attend the run for unity event in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
The marathon was first started by the Gujarat government in 2013, when Modi was the chief minister. It is now organised across the country.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel anniversary live updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised a cycle rally which was flagged off in Jammu and Kashmir to mark Ekta Diwas.
There is immense enthusiasm in people from all walks of life participating in the Run for Unity event marked on the occasion of Ekta Diwas.
Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel flags off Run for Unity in Ahmedabad.
The Run for Unity is being organised throughout the country, swift arrangements have been made in Gujarat where people are participating in the event.
Olympic Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Cricketer Suresh Rain, Hockey player Sardara Singh among others alongside PM Modi as he kicks off Run for Unity in Delhi.
PM flags off the Run for Unity marking the beginning of celebration on the occasion of Ekta Diwas.
PM administers pledge to maintain unity, security and safety of the nation on the occasion of birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.
PM Modi administers pledge at Run for Unity event.
On this ocassion of Sardar Patel's birth annivarsary, we should take a pledge for well-being of the society, country.
The country which has been given to us by a man like Sardar Patel, it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to maintain its unity, says PM Modi
PM says that India is a country full of diversity and our unity is unique.
Today when people are involved in forcing the world in violence and chaos, in such time India can proudly say that we are united by adopting multi-cultures traditions, says PM Modi.
PM says that he is happy to see that the youth remembers Sardar Patel today which is visible by the massive participation in Run for Unity.
PM quoting first President of India Rajendra Prasad says that today we call India, India, because of Sardar Patel. PM says Sardar Patel is in the soul of India, inspiring the youth every day.
PM says that Sardar Patel,s legacy has been ignored by governments over the years.
It was Sardar Patel's vision that united princely states uniting India, says PM Modi.
PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel as he begins his speech.
PM Modi begins his address at Run for Unity.
PM Modi reaches Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium to flag off Run for Unity.
President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh pay tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel.
PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.
Remembering the Iron Man of India, the Vice President said, "He prevented balkanization of country by merging more than 560 princely States with Union of India."
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has also taken to Twitter on the occasion to say, "My tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, architect and unifier of modern India, on his birth anniversary today. Sardar Patel was a true nationalist, who placed country’s interests above everything else.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the leader on social media, saying, "We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten."