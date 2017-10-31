Vallabhbhai Patel anniversary live updates: PM Modi flags off Run for Unity, says Sardar is in the soul of India

PM Modi along with sports icons flags off Run for Unity. (Source: ANI) PM Modi along with sports icons flags off Run for Unity. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in New Delhi. Addressing the event, PM Modi said that Sardar Patel lives in the soul of India and that the massive participation in the Run for Unity shows that youth remembers him and his contributions both before and after Independence.

Earlier, Taking to Twitter, the prime minister paid tribute to the leader for his “momentous service and monumental contribution” to the country. Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah will attend the run for unity event in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The marathon was first started by the Gujarat government in 2013, when Modi was the chief minister. It is now organised across the country.

