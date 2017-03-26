Sardar Sarovar project: Over Rs 5,551 crore dues yet to be recovered by Gujarat govt

The Gujarat government is yet to recover dues to the tune of over Rs 5,551 crore from Maharashtra, MP and Rajasthan who have partnered it in building the Sardar Sarovar Project on river Narmada. In the last five years between 2011-12 and 2015-16, Gujarat has recovered Rs 768 crore of the “undisputed dues” from the three states, the Gujarat government informed the state legislative assembly in a written reply to an unstarred questioned posed by Balwantsinh Rajput, the Congress MLA from Siddhpur.

The recovery includes Rs 83.44 crore from MP, Rs 83.16 crore from Rajasthan and Rs 601.21 crore from Maharashtra. No recovery has been made from any of the states this financial year (till June 2016), the reply stated. Of the Rs 5,551 crore dues (as on June 2016), MP owes about Rs 3,734 crore, Maharashtra has a pending

Rs 1,272 crore and Rajasthan with Rs 543 crore. Of the total dues to be paid to Gujarat, Rs 4,439 crore is disputed amount between the states which includes the cost of rehabilitation, interest and other expenses.

