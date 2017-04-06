Sardar Sarovar Narmada project: SSNNL reports Rs 973 crore net loss

The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) near Sama in Vadodara. (Express Archive) The Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) near Sama in Vadodara. (Express Archive)

In the first year of preparation of profit and loss statement, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) — the company executing the Narmada dam project — has reported a net loss of Rs 973 crore for the year 2015-16. According to the SSNNL’s annual report for the year 2015-16, tabled on the concluding day of the budget session of the Gujarat Assembly on March 31, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 458 crore, which included Rs 381 crore from water charges and Rs 77 crore from power charges. The various expenses incurred during the year include salaries of employees of about Rs 219 crore, finance cost of Rs 168 crore, depreciation and amortisation expenses totalling over Rs 445 crore and other expenses of about Rs 600 crore.

SSNNL was set up by the government of Gujarat to execute, operate and maintain the Sardar Sarovar Project comprising dam, canal system emanating from the reservoir and the power house. The costs and benefits of project are shared among the participating four states – Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan – as per provisions of the Narmada Water Dispute Tribunal Award. The report states: “In view of the opinion of the Expert Advisory Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi, accounting policy regarding capitalisation has been changed with effect from April 1, 2015. Accordingly, various components of the Sardar Sarovar Project have been capitalised as on April 1 and the statement of profit and loss has been prepared for the financial year 2015-16.” No statement of profit and loss was prepared till 2014-15 because the project was under execution and there was no “substantial completion” of works, official sources said.

