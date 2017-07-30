Sardar sarovar Dam: Don’t be misled, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells affected people

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met some of the people hit by the Sardar Sarovar Dam in the state. He asked them not to get misled by opposition’s “false and misleading propaganda’’ over rehabilitation efforts. “In 1985, when the Congress ruled the Centre and Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the matter was referred to the tribunal,’’ he said while responding to the charge that the BJP was hell-bent on raising the dam’s height for political reasons.

Chouhan promised that Nisarpur will be developed into an “ideal town”, where road and bridges will be built to access areas that will become islands. He said that each beneficiary was entitled to get Rs 5.61 lakh under the Rs 600 crore rehabilitation package. He said that the amount was being increased to Rs 15 lakh. Chouhan said that Rs 27 crore will be spent on temples and the amount could be increased.

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar has warned the government against forcible eviction. The Congress and Left parties have backed the protests. The dam opponents maintain that only Gujarat stands to benefit.

