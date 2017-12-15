PM Modi, others pay tribute to Sardar Patel on his 68th death anniversary

Sardar Patel also played an important role in creating the All India Administrative Services which he described as the country’s “Steel Frame”. Sardar Patel also played an important role in creating the All India Administrative Services which he described as the country’s “Steel Frame”.

Vallabbhai Jhaverbhai Patel or Sardar Patel was one of the most important political figures of India. A political activist and lawyer, Patel was instrumental in unifying the country and helped bring together disjointed territories after the country’s painful partition. He also played a primary role in the merger of more than 560 princely states with the Union of India after independence. On the occasion of his death anniversary today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians pad tribute to the ‘Iron Man of India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Sardar Patel and said that every Indian was indebted to him for his service to the nation. “We remember the great Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is indebted to Sardar Patel for his monumental service to our nation,” Modi tweeted.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also paid his tribute to Patel and called him an ‘exceptional leader’. “On Punya Tithi of Lauh Purush #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel, a grateful nation remembers his life and works, and pays him respectful tribute. Sardar Patel was an exceptional leader who laid foundations of modern India and placed nationalism at its core. Let us follow his ideals,” Jaitley posted in Twitter.

BJP’s Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa also lauded Patel for uniting the country. In a Twitter post, Yeddyurappa said, “My salutations to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. The country will forever remember his struggle for independence and his uncompromising efforts towards unification of the country.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also paid his tributes to Patel. “All are the sons and daughters of India. We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help” My tribute to the ‘Iron Man of India’, Sardar Patel ji on his death anniversary,” he tweeted.

Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also remembered Patel. “On his death anniversary today, my grateful tributes to #SardarPatel one of the tallest leaders of India & the Indian National Congress. He led the process of India’s unification after independence with firmness & resolve,” he tweeted.

AICC general secretary CP Joshi tweeted, “Tribute to the first Deputy Prime Minister of #India, also known as the #IronManOfIndia, Sh. #SardarPatel on his death anniversary.His ideas and teachings shall continue to guide us forever.”

