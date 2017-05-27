Sarbat Khalsa Jathedars warn Sikh priests against performing KPS Gill’s last prayers

KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government on Naxalism, during the Idea Exchange held at The Indian Express office in New Delhi Express photo by Renuka Puri. KPS Gill passed away on May 26, 2017. KPS Gill, former DGP, Punjab, and Advisor to the Chhattisgarh government on Naxalism, during the Idea Exchange held at The Indian Express office in New Delhi Express photo by Renuka Puri. KPS Gill passed away on May 26, 2017.

Jathedars appointed by Sarbat Khalsa and some other Sikh bodies have warned the community priests against performing last prayers for former Punjab DGP Punjab KPS Gill who died on Friday. Official Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh avoided to give his views on the issue. Gill remained a target of many Sikh bodies for alleged violations of human rights during his tenure as DGP. Only in July last year, Sarbat Khalsa-appointed Jathedars had excommunicated Gill from the community.

Baljit Singh Daduwal, appointed by Sarbat Khalsa as Takht Damdma Sahib Talwandi Sabo Jathedar, said, “Gill is responsible for killing of innocent Sikhs. He killed Sikh youths in fake encounters. Sikh women were insulted in police stations on his instructions. He was asked to appear at Akal Takht last year but he didn’t turn up. He was excommunicated from the community and now it is obvious for all the Sikh priests to not attend any function to sing his last prayers.”

“No Sikh should go to his last prayers and no priest should perform prayers for him. Strict action will be taken if any Sikh went to attend his last prayers,” said Daduwal. When contacted, Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh refused to offer any comment on Gill’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now