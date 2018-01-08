Sarbananda Sonowal woos Chennai industry captains; invites Tamil filmmakers to shoot in Assam

Sonowal also informed that several skill development institutes and incubation centers were being set up with a focus to create a vibrant industrial ecosystem in the state. Sonowal also informed that several skill development institutes and incubation centers were being set up with a focus to create a vibrant industrial ecosystem in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday made a strong pitch for investment in the state focusing on companies based in Tamil Nadu, at the same time inviting Tamil film-makers to choose locations in Assam for their future productions.

Speaking at a roadshow in Chennai in connecting with the forthcoming global investors’ meet organised by his government in Guwahati in February, chief minister Sonowal focused on various incentives available for investors in Assam, and particularly looked at those interested in setting up energy plants, IT-enabled services and biotechnology-based enterprises, as also sugar and FMCG.

“The Assam government is putting great emphasis on creating a business-friendly environment and bringing investments to the state. New policies, reforms, establishing new units of industry by famous brands have given new vibrancy to the industrial scene of the state,” Sonowal said.

Stating that the Assam government had already announced a sugar policy and solar energy policy for the first time apart from a new start-up policy supporting young entrepreneurs, Sonowal appealed to the industry captains to take advantage of these opportunities. He also informed that several skill development institutes and incubation centers were being set up with a focus to create a vibrant industrial ecosystem in the state.

“In order to promote investment from national and international companies and giving entrepreneurs of the Northeast a global exposure, Assam is organizing a global investors’ summit in February. The vision is to build an economic development model that links Northeast India with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and ASEAN,” Sonowal said, extending invitation to the top industry leaders in Chennai to attend the same.

The global investors’ summit in February would cast the spotlight on Assam’s capabilities and readiness to take on greater business challenges, at the same time guiding the state towards wider avenues of business possibilities by implementing technology, policies, practices and strategic investments, the chief minister said.

The focus of the summit, slated for February 3 and 4, would be on emerging areas such as IT and ITeS, plastics and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, power, tourism, hospitality and wellness, healthcare, skill development, river transport and port township, road infrastructure, urban infrastructure, handloom, textiles and handicrafts, education, industrial infrastructure, agriculture and food processing including organic cultivation and bamboo.

Shoot in Assam

Chief minister Sonowal also appealed to film-makers from southern India to shift focus to Assam and the Northeastern region to find new locations for shooting, and offered them a slew of incentives as spelt out in the new tourism policy of the state.

“Assam has a number of pictresque destinations which can be ideal locations for film shooting. We have already announced a number of incentives for film-makers from outside who want to shoot films in our state,” Sonowal said.

He also underlined the tourism potential of the state and informed participants about attractive tax incentives and capital subsidy announced by the Assam government for tourism units. “Pure oxygen and biodiversity are the biggest assets of our state, while we have also endeavoured to make Assam a global sports hub,” Sonowal said.

