Sarbananda Sonowal urges youths to devote themselves to agriculture

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday urged youths to devote themselves to agriculture and work to build a robust economic foundation for the state.

The state government is committed to project Assam’s potentialities in the global arena and this will be possible only when youth lead the state from the front and work for increasing productivity, he said inaugurating the Assam International Agri-Horticultural Show, 2018 at Dibrugarh.

The state government’s deep resolve to revitalize the economic condition of the farmers and give them a life of dignity, he said.

“I urge youths of the state to devote themselves to agriculture and contribute in its growth as our culture is closely linked to agriculture and our strength lies in it,” Sonowal said.

Initiatives like Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) has been taken up to double the farm income and build solid economic foundation for farmers and raise their dignity in society and standard of living, he said.

“Under CMSGUY our government has taken a move to distribute one tractor per village to 26,000 villages of the state so that farmers can shift from single to triple cropping,” the chief minister said.

Lauding the resilience of the farmers of the state, he said they tide over challenges like flood and erosion every year and contribute to the state’s economy.

Sonowal hoped that the participation of several countries and states in the show would give renewed impetus to the growth of agriculture in Assam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App