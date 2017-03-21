Sarbananda Sonowal launches initiative to make Majuli carbon neutral

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today launched initiative to develop Majuli, the world’s largest river island, as the country’s first carbon neutral district and a biodiversity heritage site. “Majuli is facing existential crisis and therefore initiatives like designating carbon neutral district and biodiversity heritage site are needs of the hour to preserve its rich heritage and legacy,” Sonowal said at a function on the occasion of International Day of Forest here.

Sonowal also launched through remote a registry in Majuli which would record and analyse the climate impact of all proposed projects in the state’s newest district. He said the Sustainable Actions for Climate Resilient Development (SaCReD) Initiative would ensure that infrastructure in Majuli had less carbon.

The chief minister also launched “Forests are Lives” campaign to underline the importance of Assam’s rich forest and biodiversity and urged all to take a pledge to conserve its biodiversity to make the state pollution free.

He also directed to celebrate the International day of forest from next year in every school of the state to generate more awareness among students to conserve nature. He urged all parents to gift one sapling to their children on their birthdays and inspire them to plant trees at all available spaces in their household premises.

