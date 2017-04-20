Sarbananda Sonowal hails Cabinet decision to remove beacons from vehicles

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to do away with red beacons on cars of ministers, bureaucrats, politicians and VVIPs. “The removal of red beacon is a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India,” Sonowal said in a statement in Guwahati.

The Union Cabinet’s decision was a historic and bold step and the removal of red beacon culture will make the country’s democracy stronger, he said. In view of this ruling on removal of red beacons, Sonowal also directed that such lights atop vehicles in the state be removed immediately.

