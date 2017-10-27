Sarbananda Sonowal directs Power dept to formulate solar policy for Assam

Sonowal also took note of the progress of different on-going projects like Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, Margherita Thermal Power and Namrup Replacement Projects. (File) Sonowal also took note of the progress of different on-going projects like Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, Margherita Thermal Power and Namrup Replacement Projects. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday directed the Power department to formulate an exhaustive solar power policy in the state. Chairing a review meeting of the Power department here Sonowal told the principal secretary of the department, Jishnu Baruah to take the lead in shaping the solar power policy on a fast track basis so that the same can be tabled in the next cabinet meeting.

“A solar policy is the need of the hour to tap the solar power economically and help aiding industrialisation besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers”, he said. Underlining the need for using the services of local youths as contractors for different works of the Power department, the chief minister told officials to prepare modalities like imparting training and giving bank loans to the youths for the purpose.

Sonowal also took note of the progress of different on-going projects like Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, Margherita Thermal Power and Namrup Replacement Projects. The meeting also discussed a roadmap for effectively implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saubhagya scheme which envisaged to reduce use of kerosene lamps in non-electrified households by giving last mile power connections across the country.

The chief minister also directed the Power department to prepare a detailed project report for successful implementation of the project to illuminate 25 lakh households in the state through Saubhagya.

