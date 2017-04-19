Sarbananda Sonowal directs ASLRM to provide rural employment to youths

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) to achieve its target of providing rural employment so that youths do not have to leave the state. “The government is committed to provide meaningful employment to the unemployed within the state at the earliest so that youths do have to go out of the state to earn a living,” he said while chairing the governing body meeting of ASRLM in Guwahati.

The 88000 self help groups registered with ASRLM must be activated fully and financial assistance provided to them as per the norm of the mission so that youths in the rural areas can find employment, he said. Identifying and establishing linkage with banks for providing finance to the SHGs and giving access to market for selling their produced goods are the two key points for ASRLM to bring actual development in interior places of the state, Sonowal said adding that employment requirement of the youths must be also assessed to provide skill training.

“If we can provide actual required skills to the youths to find employment within the state then only they would be interested to take training and the training would actually be fruitful for the youths,” the chief minister said. Sonowal said that banks must come forward to encourage women entrepreneurs and all women SHGs by providing hassle free finance through simplified procedures so that women can be encouraged to earn livelihood.

He also directed ASRLM to convene review meetings every three months to check the progress of the various schemes.

