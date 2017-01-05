Sarbananda Sonowal asks DCs to review NRC update exercise every week

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said Deputy Commissioners of every districts will have to do weekly review of the update exercise of the National Register of Citizens. “Chief Minister Sonowal directed the Deputy Commissioners to take weekly review of the NRC updating work in their districts so that the process of updation can be completed within the stipulated time,” an official release said.

Issuing stringent direction to officials to prepare an error-free NRC, he asked for correct verification of 6.5 crore documents submitted by the people. Chairing a review meeting of the NRC update process, Sonowal asked top officials to visit the districts so that no error remained in the final print.

The Chief Minister said the Centre would be requested to set up a branch office of the Register General of India in the state, where an officer of the rank of Deputy Register would be employed to expedite the whole process of NRC update.

He directed the state Chief Secretary to take necessary actions in this regard. Stating that there would not be any paucity of funds in carrying out NRC update activities, Sonowal said the state government has accorded highest priority in preparing an error free NRC so that interest of the indigenous people was safeguarded.