Saradha Scam: PMO refers Trinamool MP’s petition to CVC

Following a petition from suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh, which alleged “tampering of evidence” by top police officers in the Saradha scam case, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has referred the matter to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

In his petition, dated 7.6.2017, Ghosh alleged tampering of evidence in the Saradha scam case by police officers including Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar — the then head of SIT (Commissioner of Bidhannagar). He had also named Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha, who was then the IG (Law and Order), for allegedly attending a meeting of agents from the Saradha Group of Companies.

When contacted, Purkayastha said: “I have no idea about this.” According to official communication dated August 2, undersigned by the undersecretary, government of India, S P R Tripathi (a copy of which is with The Indian Express), Ghosh’s petition has been forwarded to the CVC for “appropriate action”.

“I have received a copy of the order,” Ghosh told The Indian Express. The Saradha ponzi scam broke out in 2013, when the umbrella group of around 200 companies failed to pay its investors.

