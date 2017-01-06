Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh gets regular bail

TMC MP and Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh (File Photo) TMC MP and Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh (File Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted regular bail to suspended Trinamool Congress MP and Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh, three months after he was given interim bail. A division bench of justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee granted the bail to Ghosh on a prayer by the Rajya Sabha MP.

The court, however, refused to modify or ease the conditions which had been imposed on Ghosh while granting interim bail to him on October 5. The bench had granted interim bail to Ghosh, who headed the Saradha Group’s media business till November 11, on a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Ghosh should not leave the jurisdiction of Narkeldanga police station in the metropolis except for attending court proceedings or meeting the investigating officers, the court had directed.It further directed Ghosh to meet the investigating officer once a week and if necessary, CBI shall have liberty to call him to its office for the purpose of investigation. Ghosh, who headed the media arm of Saradha Group, had been in judicial remand for over two years in connection with the chitfund scam, before being granted bail by the high court.