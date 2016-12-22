Saradha chit fund scam: TMC MP Kunal Ghosh’s interim bail extended

Saradha scam accused TMC MP Kunal Ghosh. (Source: PTI/file) Saradha scam accused TMC MP Kunal Ghosh. (Source: PTI/file)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended interim bail to suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh in connection with cases over his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. A division bench comprising justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee extended bail Ghosh till January 10, 2017, while fixing the next date for hearing on January 6.

The bench had set free Ghosh on interim bail on October five following his incarceration for more than two years in connection with criminal cases lodged against him. The bench had granted bail to Ghosh, who headed the Saradha Group’s media business, on two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. Ghosh was arrested on November 23, 2013 by Bidhannagar Police after the Saradha scam broke out in April that year.

Ghosh was suspended by the Trinamool Congress in September, 2013, which had given him the Rajya Sabha ticket, for anti-party activities after he had started making allegations of involvement of some party leaders in the scam. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April, 2012.