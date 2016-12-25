Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Singh joins BJP

Dalbir Singh. (File) Dalbir Singh. (File)

Dalbir Singh, sister of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian farmer who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan court on charges of spying and terrorism, has joined BJP, ANI reported Sunday. “She joined the party in the presence of BJP MLA and Punjab Minister Surjit Jyani at a conference organised by

the party’s Kisan Morcha here,” Punjab BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary Gurwinder Singh said. Kaur had grown close to the BJP even in 2005, during her struggle to get her brother out of jail, and there were reports of her joining the party.

Sarabjit Singh died in 2003 while in jail after being attacked by his inmates in Lahore, Pakistan. His sister campaigned fiercely for his release. While his death sentence was postponed, he was not released from jail.

A film on him titled Sarabjit was released earlier this year with Aishwarya Rai essaying the role of Dalbir Singh and Randeep Hooda playing Sarabjit.

(with inputs from PTI)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd