Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur joins BJP

Dalbir Kaur at BJP’s Kisan Morcha rally in Fazilka on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh Dalbir Kaur at BJP’s Kisan Morcha rally in Fazilka on Sunday. Gurmeet Singh

DALBIR KAUR, sister of prisoner Sarabjit Kaur who died in a Pakistan jail, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Sunday at a farmers’ rally dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 92nd birthday. Welcomed by Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla, Dalbir said, “I am highly impressed with the working of our Prime Minister and his policies for the poor and weaker sections. So, I took this decision to join the party today.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

However, attendance at the rally began to dwindle as Sampla arrived after almost three hours. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, could not make it as his flight failed to take off due to inclement weather, claimed party leaders. So, he addressed the gathering via cell phone. Congratulating the farmers of Punjab, he said it was only because of them that the country had become independent in grain production. He also credited the state’s farmers for feeding their countrymen independently and making India self-sufficient.

Blaming the earlier UPA government for farmer suicides, Sampla said, “It is only because of the 10-year misrule of the Congress-led UPA government that farmers are being forced to commit suicide. People of Punjab are going to vote for SAD-BJP for the third consecutive time and the alliance is going to win the upcoming polls.”

The rally was organised under the supervision of Health Minister Surjit Kumar Jyani, also the Fazilka MLA, who said, “Demonetisation is a historic step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He added, “Government is committed to curbing black money in the country. The previous NDA government under Vajpayee took steps to check black marketing and we are making efforts to eradicate black money.”