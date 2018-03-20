Sarabjit Singh’s Pakistan counsel dies

Awais Sheikh, a Pakistan national and the counsel for Sarabjit Singh, who was killed in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013, died in Sweden on Monday. Sheikh fought Sarabjit’s case for four years from 2010 till the Indian prisoner’s death in 2013. After Sarabjit’s death, Sheikh sought political asylum and moved to Sweden due to threats to his life and that of his family members in Pakistan.

The news of death was conveyed to Sarabjit’s sister, Dalbir Kaur, on Monday evening by Awais Sheikh’s son, Shahrukh Sheikh, from Sweden. Dalbir, however, told The Indian Express that she was not aware of the cause of his death.

“I got a call from the Shahrukh Sheikh, who broke this news to me and was inconsolable. He was not in a condition to talk much…It is hard to believe as he was well and had a WhatsApp chat with me and Swapandeep, the daughter of Sarabjit, last night. He sounded fit and fine,” said Dalbir Kaur. She added: “Today, I have lost my second brother. He had to leave Pakistan just because of Sarabjit’s case.”

Shahrukh told The Indian Express over phone from Sweden that his father complained of uneasiness on Sunday night and passed away on Monday morning. Autopsy is being conducted.

