Sara death case: CBI likely to question docs who did autopsy

The CBI is likely to question the doctors who conducted the autopsy of Sara, wife of Amanmani Tripathi, also Samajwadi Party candidate from Maharajganj, accused of murdering her last year.On Wednesday afternoon, the CBI team visited Firozabad district hospital.

“I requested the officials to contact the Firozabad chief medical officer regarding doctors who conducted postmortem of Sara,” said Dr AK Shukla, Chief Medical Superintendent, district hospital.

The district police said that an eight member CBI team arrived in Firozabad on Tuesday. Agency is likely to question some locals who are believed to be witness to the incident and also the police regarding the case.

The CBI is investigating Sara murder case on the recommendation of UP government. It had arrested Amanmani Tripathi in Delhi on November 25 and lodged him in Dasna jail in Ghaziabad.

On December 19, a local court of Ghaziabad rejected CBI plea seeking permission to conduct a lie detector, brain-mapping and narco analysis test on Amanmani Tripathi.

Amanmani’s lawyer Sudhir Tyagi told The Indian Express that court was informed that Amanmani was regularly called by CBI for questioning, including during the 14-day police custody during last year and that he had co-operated with the officials throughout the case.

“During that time, the CBI never initiated to conduct lie detector, brain-mapping or narco analysis test. I also informed the court that my client is undergoing treatment for migraine and jaundice these days and that he could not go for these tests,” said advocate Tyagi.