Santanu Bhowmik murder: Press Council seeks report from Tripura govt

Shantanu Bhowmik was a reporter with Dinraat channel. (Source: Facebook) Shantanu Bhowmik was a reporter with Dinraat channel. (Source: Facebook)

The Press Council of India has asked the Tripura government to submit a report in connection with the murder of local journalist Santanu Bhowmik. It has written to state Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and the DGP. Bhowmik, a journalist working with a local television news channel in Tripura, was beaten to death while on an assignment on Wednesday.

Bhowmik was covering a clash between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tripura Rajaer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad (TRUGP) in Mandai, in West Tripura, when he was killed. The police arrested at least four activists of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) in connection with the murder.

A journalist from Agartala said, “He was first hit on his legs with a stick… when he fell down on the road, they hit him on his head. The mob later dragged his body and hid it behind the local stadium. It was gruesome.” Bhowmik’s body was later recovered by the police from behind the stadium.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd