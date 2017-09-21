Tripura scribe death: Bandh observed in West Tripura

Angry journalists closed the road at official residence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar demanding arrest of killers and perpetrators involved in killing of Shantanu Bhowmik, in Agartala on Wednesday. (PTI) Angry journalists closed the road at official residence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar demanding arrest of killers and perpetrators involved in killing of Shantanu Bhowmik, in Agartala on Wednesday. (PTI)

A peaceful dawn-to-dusk bandh, called by the ruling CPO(M) in protest against the killing of a local journalist, was observed today in the Jirania block area of West Tripura district, police said.

Avijit Saptarshi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Tripura West, said, “Everything was closed. Vehicles did not ply. Financial and educational institutions remained closed. There was no report of any untoward incident.” The Assam-Agartala NH 44 was, however, exempted from the bandh.

Santanu Bhowmick, a journalist working with a local television channel, was covering a clash between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tripura Rajyer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, the tribal wing of the CPI(M), in Mandai area of West Tripura on Wednesday when he was hit from behind and abducted.

Later, Bhowmick was found with serious stab injuries and was rushed to Agartala Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

