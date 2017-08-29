Sant Rampal acquitted in two cases, awaits judgment in at least eight more

A special court had been set up inside Hisar Central Jail, to hear the case against Rampal. A special court had been set up inside Hisar Central Jail, to hear the case against Rampal.

A Hisar court on Tuesday acquitted self-styled godman Sant Rampal in two cases registered against him, after both eyewitnesses and the complainant turned hostile. Briefing reporters outside Hisar Central Jail, where a special court was set up to pronounce the verdict, Rampal’s lawyer A P Singh said: “Sant Rampal has been acquitted in the two criminal case. He has been acquitted in the two cases (426 and 427). It’s a victory of truth.”

Rampal has been cleared of two charges — obstructing government servants from performing their duty and wrongful confinement of people. He will, however, continue to remain in jail as he faces charges in at least eight other cases, one of which dates back to 2005 where a villager was shot dead in Hisar.

Public prosecutor Rajesh Chaudhary said, “Besides these two FIRs, there are few more criminal cases yet pending against him that includes heinous crimes. Thus, he shall continue to stay in jail”.

Rampal is currently lodged in Hisar Central jail. Judicial Magistrate First Class Mukesh Kumar held the court inside the jail premises and pronounced the verdict. Apprehending law and order issues in Hisar, the state police had beefed up security in and around Hisar.

The 67-year-old godman was arrested in November, 2014 after he made several attempts to evade arrest. Security forces had surrounded his Satlok Ashram in Hisar causing widespread unrest. Police were ordered to arrest Sant Rampal after he failed to appear in court 43 times. With no sign of Rampal surrendering peacefully, authorities had cut water and power supply to the ashram. The standoff continued for two weeks.

Two cases were registered against Rampal and 11 others in connection with the violence which killed five women and a baby.

