Sanjay Nirupam seeks action against BJP leader G V L Narasimha Rao for Rahul Gandhi tweet

Sanjay Nirupam said that G V L Narasimha Rao should be arrested and his social media account should be blocked. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Sanjay Nirupam said that G V L Narasimha Rao should be arrested and his social media account should be blocked. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday lodged a complaint with the city police demanding action against BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao for dubbing Rahul Gandhi a “Babar Bhakt” and a “Kin of Khilji”.

Rao on December 6 had tweeted that “Rahul Gandhi has teamed up with Owaisis, Jilanis to oppose Ram temple in Ayodhya. Rahul Gandhi is certainly a “Babar Bhakt” and a “Kin of Khilji”. Babar destroyed Ram temple and Khilji plundered Somnath. Nehru dynasty sided with both Islamic invaders. Travesty and Perversity of dynasty!”.

Nirupam said the Gandhi family is one of the most “prestigious” families in the country and its members had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Two have already given up their lives for the country while Nehru ji spent more than 20 years in jail. Looking at this background, the family is being defamed only to vitiate the atmosphere in the nation and bring up communal issues ahead of Gujarat polls,” Nirupam told reporters here.

He demanded that action should be taken against Rao for violation of section 66A of the IT Act.

Nirupam said that Rao should be arrested and his social media account should be blocked.

In his letter to Mumbai police, he wrote, “I request you to take action against Mr Rao of the BJP for his malicious tweet that was posted with the intent of causing defamation as well as promoting enmity and creating an atmosphere of hatred.”

