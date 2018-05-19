Sanjay Nirupam calls Karnataka Governor Vala ‘loyal dog’, Congress distances itself from remark

“Vajubhai Vala ji has established a new record of loyalty in this country. Perhaps, every man in this country will now name their dogs as Vajubhai Vala, because nobody can be more loyal than this,” ANI quoted Sanjay Nirupam as telling the reporters in Mumbai. “Vajubhai Vala ji has established a new record of loyalty in this country. Perhaps, every man in this country will now name their dogs as Vajubhai Vala, because nobody can be more loyal than this,” ANI quoted Sanjay Nirupam as telling the reporters in Mumbai.

Former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday stoked a controversy after he compared Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rahubhai Vala with “loyal dogs”. “Vajubhai Vala ji has established a new record of loyalty in this country. Perhaps, every man in this country will now name their dogs as Vajubhai Vala, because nobody can be more loyal than this,” ANI quoted Nirupam as telling the reporters in Mumbai.

“Today, democracy has won in the country. The people, who on the basis of their money and their ego, wanted to rule the world have lost today. This day will be remembered as the day when Modi and Shah lost,” he added.

#WATCH Derogatory statement by Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam, says, ‘Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala (#Karnataka Guv) ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta’ pic.twitter.com/P0EtWWo58i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

This statement from the Congress leader came hours after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on May 17, resigned from his post ahead of the scheduled floor test to prove majority.

BJP leader and union minister Prakash Javadekar criticised the remark made by Nirupam and said: “Congress does not respect institutions & this statement is just an evidence of that.”

READ | Before floor test, BS Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

However, Congress distanced itself from Nirupam’s remark, saying it does not agree with any such statement. “Congress doesn’t agree with any such statement. Karnataka Governor, murdered democracy, however, any statement made on him personally won’t be accepted. Rahul Gandhi & Congress have regard for their worst enemies unlike PM Modi,” Congress media in-charge Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

Later on, Nirupam also took to Twitter to issue an apology for his remarks.

वजू भाई वाला मनुष्य हैं।मैं उन्हें कुत्ता कैसे बना सकता हूँ।हाँ,सर्वोत्कृष्ट मानवीय स्वभाव वफ़ादारी दिखाने में उन्होंने कुत्तों को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया।फिर भी,यह बयान अगर अच्छा नहीं लगा तो क्षमा करें।

वैसे महामहिम ने भी लोकतंत्र की हत्या करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी।

इस्तीफ़ा तो दें। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) May 19, 2018

Governor Vala had been facing criticism from the Congress, JDS and other political parties ever since he invited Yeddyurappa to form the government on May 16, despite the Congress-JDS alliance having a higher number of seats. Congress had slammed Vajubhai Vala for denigrating the Governor’s office and said he abused the law. “Vajubhai Vala denigrates the Governor’s office,tramples upon Constitution,abuses the law & acts as a BJP puppet. He chooses to serve his Master’s in BJP rather then serve the Constitution,” Surjewala had said.

Later on, Vala again faced criticism from the opposition parties, especially the Congress and the JDS, after he appointed BJP MLA K G Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker for the Supreme Court-directed floor test.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd