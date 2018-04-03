Sanjay Nirupam criticises government over petrol prices

MUMBAI Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Sanjay Nirupam Monday criticised the BJP government for increased prices of petrol in Mumbai. Calling the government “anti-people”, he said “Acche din” is nowhere at sight. At Rs.81.55 a litre, the price of petrol in Mumbai on Sunday was the highest across the country .

Nirupam said, “What shocks me about the BJP government is that when petrol prices are at a four year high and acche din are nowhere in sight. It neither has a back up plan nor is it addressing the issue. The sad part is that the BJP government is indifferent towards people. For this suit-boot ki sarkar, only the ultra rich matter.”

Nirupam added, “The tax component in the petrol prices is extremely high. If petrol is brought under GST, it will be available at much cheaper price. Either petrol prices be brought under GST or the taxes have to be removed immediately”. He added, “How can the price of petrol be increase by 25 per cent in 2018 from 2015 as compared to 10 percent in 2015 as compared to 2013.” On Monday, the price of petrol per litre was Rs 81.65.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App