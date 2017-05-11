Sanjay Mitra named Defence Secretary

The Centre has appointed Sanjay Mitra as the Defence Secretary to take charge later this month, the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said on Wednesday. Mitra, currently secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been posted as an officer on special duty in Defence Ministry until incumbent G Mohan Kumar’s tenure ends on May 24.

In his three-decade career, the 1982-batch IAS officer from West Bengal served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under Manmohan Singh for seven years before being made West Bengal chief secretary in the Mamata government.

Mitra, 58, will have a fixed tenure of two years.

Shipping Secretary Rajive Kumar has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, Road Transport and Highways.

In another appointment, B R Sharma, who was removed as Jammu Kashmir chief secretary by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti last month, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Home Ministry.

Five new Secretaries have been appointed in central ministries. Rashmi Verma of the 1982 batch is the new Tourism Secretary. Petroleum and Natural Gas Additional Secretary Anant Kumar Singh will replace Verma as Textiles Secretary.

Jagdish Prasad Meena will be Secretary, Consumer Affairs. Meena is at present special secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Women & Child Development Secretary Leena Nair has been moved to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Rakesh Srivastava of Rajasthan cadre will replace Nair.

Srivastava is at present member secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes.

