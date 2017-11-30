Padmavati row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi to discuss movie with parliamentary panel

Padmavati row: The 30-member parliamentary panel, which includes actor-MPs like Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, has also asked the producers of the movie and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film. Padmavati row: The 30-member parliamentary panel, which includes actor-MPs like Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, has also asked the producers of the movie and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film.

Noted director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi will Thursday meet a parliamentary panel to discuss the controversy surrounding Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’.

“It is true that there is a meeting between the CBFC and Bhansali regarding ‘Padmavati’ called by a parliamentary panel today,” PTI quoted a source in the censor board as saying.

The 30-member parliamentary panel, which includes actor-MPs like Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar, has also asked the producers of the movie and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film. “The panel has asked Mr Bhansali and Mr Joshi to appear before it and present their views on the movie. They can present their case before the panel. The members have also decided to call the producers of the movie,” chairman of the panel Anurag Thakur told PTI on Tuesday.

The period drama, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranvir Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, has been facing protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The film, which was supposed to release on December 1, has been deferred by producers Viacom 18.

(With inputs from PTI)

