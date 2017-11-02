BJP to ask poll panel, Censor to stay release of Padmavati

It is alleged that the film shows a controversial twist in history and wrongly links queen Padmavati with aggressive ruler Alauddin Khilji. (File/Photo) It is alleged that the film shows a controversial twist in history and wrongly links queen Padmavati with aggressive ruler Alauddin Khilji. (File/Photo)

The BJP has decided to write to the Election Commission, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the Central government to temporarily hold the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film Padmavati for allegedly ruffling the sentiments of the Kshatriya community. It is alleged that the film shows a controversial twist in history and wrongly links queen Padmavati with aggressive ruler Alauddin Khilji.

"We are writing to the ECI, CBFC and the Centre, seeking to stop the film's release for a temporary period till the issue is resolved," BJP spokesperson IK Jadeja said on Wednesday.

Denying that the BJP protest has anything to do with the upcoming election, he said the party was concerned that an attempt was made to distort the history and heritage of a state. "An attempt has been made to wrongly link the two characters (Padmavati and Khilji) of history," said Jadeja.

