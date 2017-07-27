Sanjay Dutt early release: Maharashtra govt says no objection in sending actor back to jail if rules were flouted

The Bombay High Court asked the government to submit a fresh affidavit explaining the criteria of good behaviour applied to Sanjay Dutt for releasing him eight months before his sentence in the 1993 serial blast case. The Bombay High Court asked the government to submit a fresh affidavit explaining the criteria of good behaviour applied to Sanjay Dutt for releasing him eight months before his sentence in the 1993 serial blast case.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has no objection in sending actor Sanjay Dutt back to Jail if rules were flouted in granting him parole or furlough.

The high court asked the government to submit a fresh affidavit explaining the criteria of good behaviour applied to Sanjay Dutt for releasing him eight months before his sentence in the 1993 serial blast case. The actor was released in February this year.

On June 12, a division bench of justices RM Sawant and Sadhana Jadhav hearing a PIL filed against Dutt’s early release, said: “Was the DIG, Prisons, consulted or did the jail superintendent directly send his recommendation to the governor? Also, how did the authorities assess that Dutt’s conduct was good? When did they get the time to make such assessment when he was out on parole half the time?”

Dutt was sentenced to six year rigorous imprisonment by the TADA court in Mumbai under the Arms Act and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. During his imprisonment, the 56-year-old actor was granted parole of 90 days in December 2013 and later again for 30 days.

