Haryana govt to give adolescent girls free sanitary napkins

HARYANA CHIEF Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday, International Woman’s Day, that the state government would provide free sanitary napkins to adolescent girls.

Khattar said the government would open a 100-bedded mother and child care hospital in Panipat and organise free monthly medical camps in Community Health Centres or district hospitals for senior citizen women. He said that the process to recruit nearly 1,000 women constables would be started soon.

The CM was replying to the debate on the Governor’s Address during the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Referring to the improvement in sex ratio under Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao programme, the CM said, “We have saved the life of at least 30,000 girls in Haryana.”

The CM apprised the House that the law and order situation in the state had improved with the efforts made over the past three-and-a-half years.

